Man dead after 2-vehicle collision in Mississauga, Peel police say

A man is dead following a two-vehicle collision in Mississauga, Peel Regional Police say.

Police were called to the area of Dixie Road and Winding Trail at 2:47 p.m.

The man had been taken to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries, but by 4:23 p.m., police said he had died.

Dixie Road has been shut down in both directions from Burnhamthorphe East to Winding Trail, with drivers asked to use alternate routes.

Peel police's major collision bureau has taken over the investigation.

Anyone with dashcam or surveillance footage is being asked to contact police.