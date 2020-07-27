Man in critical condition after 2-vehicle collision in Mississauga, Peel police say

A man is in critical condition following a two-vehicle collision in Mississauga, Peel Regional Police say.

Police earlier said the man had died but later issued a correction indicating he had lost vital signs and had been revived.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Dixie Road and Winding Trail at 2:47 p.m, where the man had been found with life-threatening injuries.

He was rushed to a trauma centre and by 4:23, police said he had died. Shortly afterwards, they said the man had in fact lost vital signs and that medical staff were able to revive him.

Dixie Road has been shut down in both directions from Burnhamthorphe East to Winding Trail, with drivers asked to use alternate routes.

Peel police's major collision bureau has taken over the investigation.

Anyone with dashcam or surveillance footage is being asked to contact police.