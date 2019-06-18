Skip to Main Content
Woman airlifted to hospital after crash in Mississauga: Peel police
Toronto

Woman airlifted to hospital after crash in Mississauga: Peel police

A woman was airlifted to hospital in life-threatening condition and a male has serious injuries after a two-vehicle collision in Mississauga Tuesday morning, police and paramedics said.

Male has serious but non-life-threatening injuries, paramedics said

CBC News ·
A woman was airlifted to hospital in life-threatening condition Tuesday morning, after she was trapped in a vehicle following a crash in Mississauga. (Peel Paramedics/Twitter)

A woman was airlifted to hospital in life-threatening condition and a male has serious injuries after a two-vehicle collision in Mississauga Tuesday morning, emergency services said.

Peel police said they got a call at 9:23 a.m Tuesday for a crash near Hurontario Street and Matheson Boulevard.

One vehicle flipped over and a woman was trapped inside, said Peel Paramedics.

Ornge Air Ambulance airlifted the woman to a Toronto trauma centre, police tweeted.

A male was taken to a local hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, Peel Paramedics said in a tweet.

The intersection at Hurontario Street and Matheson Boulevard is currently closed, police said. Police are asking people to avoid the area.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|