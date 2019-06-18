Woman airlifted to hospital after crash in Mississauga: Peel police

A woman was airlifted to hospital in life-threatening condition and a male has serious injuries after a two-vehicle collision in Mississauga Tuesday morning, emergency services said.

Peel police said they got a call at 9:23 a.m Tuesday for a crash near Hurontario Street and Matheson Boulevard.

One vehicle flipped over and a woman was trapped inside, said Peel Paramedics.

Ornge Air Ambulance airlifted the woman to a Toronto trauma centre, police tweeted.

A male was taken to a local hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, Peel Paramedics said in a tweet.

The intersection at Hurontario Street and Matheson Boulevard is currently closed, police said. Police are asking people to avoid the area.

1 Male patient transported to Local Hospital In serious but non life threatening by PRPS - 1 Female Patient transported by <a href="https://twitter.com/Ornge?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Ornge</a> in Serious Life Threatening from MVC at Hurontario & Matheson <a href="https://twitter.com/PeelPoliceMedia?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@PeelPoliceMedia</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/MississaugaFES?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@MississaugaFES</a> <a href="https://t.co/eyUwfkCQ4p">pic.twitter.com/eyUwfkCQ4p</a> —@Peel_Paramedics