5 injured, 2 critically, in Mississauga crash

Five people were injured, two critically, in a crash at a Mississauga intersection on Tuesday evening, Peel police say.

The vehicles collided at Mississauga Road and Meadowvale Boulevard, according to Const. Danny Marttini, spokesperson for Peel Regional Police.

Emergency crews were called to the scene just before 6 p.m.

Two females in one vehicle were taken to a trauma centre with critical injuries. They are said to be in stable condition.

The driver of that vehicle and two people in the other vehicle were taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

Police have closed the intersection and Mississauga Road northbound at Derry Road as officers from the major collision bureau investigate.