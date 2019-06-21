Skip to Main Content
Woman, infant no longer in critical after being struck by vehicle in Mississauga
Peel Paramedics say a woman and a child who were struck by a vehicle in Mississauga are no longer in critical condition. The child is believed to be under three years old. 

CBC News ·
Police were called to the area of Erin Mills and Battleford Road around 12:30 Friday afternoon for the collision.  (Peel Regional Police)

Peel Regional Police were called to the area of Erin Mills and Battleford Road around 12:30 Friday afternoon for the collision. 

The woman was taken to a trauma centre while the child, an infant girl believed to be under three years old, was rushed to Toronto's Hospital for Sick Children.

The driver remained on scene, police say. 

Police first said the injuries were critical, but have since deemed them non-life-threatening.

Police had closed the intersection as its Major Collision Bureau investigated, but that has since reopened.

