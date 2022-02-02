Mississauga council asks integrity commissioner to probe councillor who allegedly vandalized colleague's SUV

Mississauga council has asked the city's integrity commissioner to investigate allegations that a sitting councillor repeatedly vandalized the vehicle of one of his council colleagues.

Councillors made the move Wednesday, passing a motion unanimously that also called on Ward 6 Coun. Ron Starr to take a leave of absence during the course of the investigation.

The motion asks integrity commissioner Robert Swayze to probe whether Starr "engaged in harassing behaviour towards former Councillor Karen Ras" in violation of the city's code of conduct or respectful workplace policy.

The vote followed an hours-long closed meeting of council and came on the same day CBC News reported Ras stepped down last month — in part, because her Kia SUV was scratched eight times over two years while it was parked in a city hall lot reserved for council members.

While Ras didn't tell CBC who allegedly keyed her car, sources with knowledge told CBC News that police identified Starr as the suspect.

Starr was allegedly caught on camera by city hall security staff using his key to scratch the paint of the front side of Ras's Kia SUV in April 2021, according to the sources.

Ras said Swayze previously declined to investigate the issue when she reported it in late September.

Wednesday's motion directs Swayze to attend a special council meeting on Feb. 9 to explain why he didn't investigate Ras's complaint.

CBC News has tried to contact Starr repeatedly by phone, text and email and through his lawyer, but has not received a response.