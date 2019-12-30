Skip to Main Content
New charges laid in fatal shooting outside condo in Mississauga
New charges laid in fatal shooting outside condo in Mississauga

Police have laid new charges in the killing of a man who was shot outside a condominium in Mississauga, Ont., this fall.

Man, 38, arrested and charged with 1st-degree murder in the death of Mario Ibrahim

Mario Ibrahim, 26, was pronounced dead at the scene after being shot several times on the night of Oct. 22. (Jeremy Cohn/CBC)

Investigators say a 38-year-old man of Brampton, Ont., was arrested today and charged with first-degree murder in the death of Mario Ibrahim.

Investigators say a 38-year-old man of Brampton, Ont., was arrested today and charged with first-degree murder in the death of Mario Ibrahim.

Two other suspects — a man and a woman, both 24 — were arrested and charged with the same offence in the case earlier this month.

Police say Ibrahim, 26, was inside a vehicle outside a building when someone shot him dead shortly before midnight on Oct. 22.

They say the shooting was planned and premeditated, and a dark SUV was seen leaving the scene.

Police say the attack came two days after someone in a dark SUV opened fire at Ibrahim and a friend as they drove on Highway 401 in another vehicle.

