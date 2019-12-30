New charges laid in fatal shooting outside condo in Mississauga
Man, 38, arrested and charged with 1st-degree murder in the death of Mario Ibrahim
Police have laid new charges in the killing of a man who was shot outside a condominium in Mississauga, Ont., this fall.
Investigators say a 38-year-old man of Brampton, Ont., was arrested today and charged with first-degree murder in the death of Mario Ibrahim.
Two other suspects — a man and a woman, both 24 — were arrested and charged with the same offence in the case earlier this month.
Police say Ibrahim, 26, was inside a vehicle outside a building when someone shot him dead shortly before midnight on Oct. 22.
They say the shooting was planned and premeditated, and a dark SUV was seen leaving the scene.
Police say the attack came two days after someone in a dark SUV opened fire at Ibrahim and a friend as they drove on Highway 401 in another vehicle.