Man shot dead in car outside Mississauga condo building

A man is dead after the second fatal shooting within two hours in Mississauga Tuesday night.

Police were called to a condominium on Webb Drive, near Burnhamthorpe Road and Confederation Parkway, shortly before midnight for reports of shots having been fired. They found a vehicle outside the building with a male in the driver's seat suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, Const. Bancroft Wright told reporters.

Witnesses have told investigators that a male approached the victim, fired several shots and then fled across the street, Wright said.

He appealed to witnesses and anyone with dash-cam footage to contact police.

The incident occurred a couple of hours after police were called to a fatal shooting on a Highway 410 off-ramp. One man was pronounced dead, while a man and a woman were taken to hospital.