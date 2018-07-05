Man, 27, suffers serious injuries in shooting outside Mississauga high rise

A man is in hospital after he was shot in the driveway of a residential Mississauga high rise, according to Peel police.

The 27-year-old victim was taken to the trauma centre at St. Michael's Hospital in Toronto for treatment. Paramedics described his injuries as serious but non-life threatening.

Police responded to reports of gunfire around the building at 3570 Colonial Drive, near Winston Churchill Boulevard and Burnhamthorpe Road, shortly before 12:45 a.m. Thursday.

The man was shot near a BMW sedan, police said. Shell casings were found around the vehicle and at least one bullet hole could be seen in the car's front windshield.

A spokesperson for Peel police could not say whether the victim was actually inside the vehicle when he was shot.

"We are appealing for any witnesses to contact investigators at 11 Division, or to contact Crime Stoppers," said Const. Akhil Mooken.

No suspect information was available early Thursday morning, Mooken said.