Man dead after 2-vehicle crash in Mississauga

A man has died after a two-vehicle crash in Mississauga Thursday evening, Peel Regional Police say.

Emergency services were called to the area of Dixie Road and Dundas Street for a collision involving a vehicle and a motorcycle just after 7 p.m.

Police said the motorcyclist was transported to hospital in life-threatening condition but later died.

The driver of the vehicle involved in the collision — a woman — remained at the scene, police said.

Both northbound and southbound lanes of Dixie Road have been closed between Dundas Street and Golden Orchard Drive. Peel police's Major Collision Bureau is investigating.