Motorcyclist critically injured, 4 others hurt in Mississauga crash

A motorcyclist was critically injured and four other people were hurt in a crash in Mississauga on Friday night, police and paramedics say.

The motorcyclist, a man, 24, remains in a trauma centre in life-threatening condition.

Four people were taken to hospital, but the severity of their injuries is not known, according to Supt. Cory Tkatch of Peel Regional Paramedic Services.

Peel police said the crash occurred in the area of Winston Churchill Boulevard and Homelands Drive.

Emergency crews were called to the scene at 8:48 p.m.

Const. Akhil Mooken, spokesperson for Peel Regional Police, said the motorcyclist was northbound on Winston Churchill Boulevard, while the SUV was attempting to make a left hand turn onto Homelands Drive, from southbound Winston Churchill, when the crash occurred.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or who may have dashboard camera footage is urged to call police.