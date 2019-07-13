Man in life-threatening condition after collision between SUV and motorcycle in Mississauga

A man has been rushed to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries following a collision in Mississauga involving a SUV and a motorcycle Friday night, Peel police say.

Const. Akhil Mooken says police were called to the area of Winston Churchill Boulevard and Homelands Drive just before 9 p.m. for reports of a collision.

On arrival, EMS found the man who had been riding the motorcycle with life-threatening injuries. He was transported to a trauma centre.

The occupants of the car were also transported to hospital as a precaution.

Police are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed to crash or may have dash-cam footage to contact them.

Mooken said investigators from the major collision bureau are at the scene. Roads in the area are expected to be closed for several hours for the investigation.