Murder charges laid against 2 men, police search for 3rd in Mississauga restaurant shooting

Peel police say they have charged two men and are searching for a third in connection with a fatal shooting at a family-owned Mississauga restaurant that also left four other people injured.

Naqash Abbasi, a 31-year-old man from Brampton, was arrested and charged on Tuesday. Suliman Raza, a 25-year-old man from Mississauga, was taken into custody and charged the following day, police said in a news release.

Both men face one charge each of first-degree murder and five charges each of attempted murder using a gun.

A nationwide arrest warrant has also been issued for Anand Nath, 20, who is from Mississauga. He is described as having a thin build, mild complexion and a shaved head. Investigators believe he is currently in Montreal, police said.

Nath "represents a serious community safety risk," police said in the release.

Anand Nath, 20, is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant in connection to the shooting. (Handout from Peel Regional Police)

Around 7:20 p.m. on May 29, a man walked into Chicken Land, a small restaurant on Glen Erin Drive at The Collegeway, and opened fire on staff.

Bullets struck the owner, 56, his wife, 44, his two sons, 22 and 25, and a male employee, 58.

Naim Akl, the owner's 25-year-old son, was killed at the scene. The other four victims were taken to trauma centres for treatment.

According to police, the owner's 13-year-old daughter was also inside the restaurant at the time but was uninjured.

Investigators released security video of part of the shooting in late May.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Peel police or leave an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers.