Mississauga votes to allow legal retail pot shops
Move comes after city report shows residents are 'disproportionately' served by the illegal market
Ontario's largest municipality without any legal cannabis retail stores has voted to now allow the shops.
Mississauga, Ont., was one of dozens of municipalities to bar retail cannabis stores from their communities when legalization came into effect in 2018.
But now, four and a half years later, city council has voted 8-4 to opt in.
The decision comes after a city report highlighted that Mississauga residents are "disproportionately" served by the illegal market in the absence of legal stores.
Coun. Dipika Damerla put forward the motion, saying that opting out of the legal framework has allowed illegal stores to flourish in the city, including one in her ward that police have unsuccessfully tried to shut down six times.
Mayor Bonnie Crombie also spoke in favour, saying she had supported opting out in 2018, but now it's clear that cannabis is going to be offered in Mississauga, whether legally or illegally, so she wants to ensure it is at least a safe product for residents.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Account Holder
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?