Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Toronto

Mississauga camp counsellor accused of making child pornography faces new charges, 22 victims identified

A Mississauga camp counsellor is facing new charges after he was accused of filming a six-year-old boy in a bathroom at a day camp in the city, Peel police say.

Peel police say man was camp counsellor from 2018 until his arrest in August

CBC News ·
A Peel Regional Police shoulder patch is seen in Mississauga on July 1, 2023.
Peel police announced new charges on Tuesday night against a Mississauga man who was a camp counsellor at a day camp. A total of 22 child victims have been identified in the case. (Arlyn McAdorey/The Canadian Press)

A Mississauga camp counsellor is facing new charges after he was accused of filming a six-year-old boy in a bathroom at a day camp in the city, Peel police say.

In a video released on Tuesday, police said they have also identified 22 child victims in the case and their families have been notified.

Alexander Clarke, 26, a counsellor at MC Day Camp in the area of Lakeshore Road East and Hurontario Street, was arrested on August 2 and charged with one count of each of the following:

  • Voyeurism.
  • Possession of child pornography.
  • Making child pornography.
  • Making available child pornography.

Investigators allege that Clarke repeatedly took video of a child in a washroom between December 2022 and July 2023.

Police said Clarke had been a volunteer camp counsellor at the day camp from 2018 until his first arrest.

Police said in the video, which provided an update on the case, that Clarke was arrested on Monday and charged him with the following:

  • Seven counts of sexual assault.
  • Seven counts of sexual interference.
  • Eleven counts of making child pornography.
  • One count of possession of child pornography.
  • One count of forcible confinement.

According to police, all of the victims were enrolled at MC Day Camp between August 2022 and August 2023.

Anyone with information is urged to call Peel Regional Police's Internet Child Exploitation Unit.

Alexander Clarke, 26, was arrested on August 2 and faces for four charges.
Alexander Clarke, 26, was arrested on August 2 and again on August 14. He faces new charges in a child pornography investigation in Mississauga. (Peel Regional Police handout)
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

Related Stories

now