Mississauga camp counsellor accused of making child pornography faces new charges, 22 victims identified

A Mississauga camp counsellor is facing new charges after he was accused of filming a six-year-old boy in a bathroom at a day camp in the city, Peel police say.

In a video released on Tuesday, police said they have also identified 22 child victims in the case and their families have been notified.

Alexander Clarke, 26, a counsellor at MC Day Camp in the area of Lakeshore Road East and Hurontario Street, was arrested on August 2 and charged with one count of each of the following:

Voyeurism.

Possession of child pornography.

Making child pornography.

Making available child pornography.

Investigators allege that Clarke repeatedly took video of a child in a washroom between December 2022 and July 2023.

Police said Clarke had been a volunteer camp counsellor at the day camp from 2018 until his first arrest.

Police said in the video, which provided an update on the case, that Clarke was arrested on Monday and charged him with the following:

Seven counts of sexual assault.

Seven counts of sexual interference.

Eleven counts of making child pornography.

One count of possession of child pornography.

One count of forcible confinement.

According to police, all of the victims were enrolled at MC Day Camp between August 2022 and August 2023.

Anyone with information is urged to call Peel Regional Police's Internet Child Exploitation Unit.