Some Mississauga buses dangerously overcrowded during lockdown, riders and advocates warn

After enduring months of anxiety-inducing commutes to his job in north Mississauga, Nicholas Buonvino says the crowding during a recent trip was so egregious that he felt compelled to document the situation.

So on the morning of Tuesday, Dec. 1 — with Mississauga entering its second week of lockdown — he took out his phone and snapped a photo from the back of his 42 MiWay bus, capturing a scene that seemed to defy basic public health recommendations.

"I'm talking packed, shoulder to shoulder," Buonvino told CBC Toronto. "Not just an inability to distance, but an inability to have your own pocket of air."

After taking a photo of the crowded interior, he says other passengers started doing the same. Eventually, he says, the bus driver pulled over and took one as well.

"I'm not the only one who felt the situation was not right," Buonvino said. "I feel that MiWay has fallen short."

Overcrowded public transit in the Greater Toronto Area has been the source of great worry as ridership across the region has rebounded since the early days of the pandemic.

Riders on some bus routes have expressed concern about an inability to practise physical distancing and unsafe overcrowding in some cases.

Mississauga Mayor Bonnie Crombie, centre, during an October announcement introducing the city's new hybrid-electric buses. Crombie says the city will consider bolstering its busiest routes with additional buses. (Mississauga)

Shelagh Pizey-Allen, spokesperson for the advocacy group TTCriders, says transit crowding has not markedly improved since Toronto and Peel Region went back into lockdown on Nov. 23.

Advocates say the lack of adequate service is disproportionately affecting essential workers, who are more likely to be commuting even with the heightened public health restrictions.

"Crowding isn't happening all the time but it's happening when people can't choose when their shifts are," Pizey-Allen said.

"People who are keeping our hospitals running, who are keeping our grocery stores stocked, they're relying on it and so we're depending on a safe public transit system."

Buonvino, who has a job in transportation logistics and cannot work from home, says his fellow riders deserve a safer way of getting to and from work.

"I see a lot of these people every morning and nobody seems to really have a choice," he said. "Otherwise we wouldn't be taking the bus during a pandemic."

Mississauga reducing or suspending service on some routes

In Mississauga, ridership on the city's MiWay network dropped to about 26 per cent of typical levels during the spring, though the figure later rebounded to about 42 per cent in October, according to the most recent statistics provided by the city.

The Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) has logged similar trends, with ridership on that system dipping to about 20 per cent during the spring, and about 32 per cent at last count.

Despite ongoing concerns about crowding on vehicles, Mississauga reduced or suspended service on eight of its bus routes this week in response to Ontario's lockdown restrictions.

The city plans to reduce or suspend weekday service on additional routes from Dec. 21 to Jan. 3, 2021.

Mississauga Mayor Bonnie Crombie says the city will consider bolstering its busiest routes with additional buses made available by the service reductions.

"If there are routes that are not heavily in demand, those MiWay buses can be diverted. We look very closely at that," Crombie said during a Wednesday news conference.

"We are doing whatever we can to protect our drivers … and, of course, our passengers as well."

The city says it continuously reviews overcrowding incidents and adjusts service accordingly, sometimes by using larger articulated buses on busy routes.

However, more significant service expansions will likely require action from the provincial and federal governments, which provide the bulk of funding, transit experts say.

Mississauga has received slightly more than $31 million to support its hard-hit transit system via the Safe Restart Agreement, a federal program to help municipalities recover from losses related to COVID-19.

It's not yet clear how much more emergency transit funding will be made available, but Pizey-Allen said cities like Mississauga could make other changes to improve service levels in the interim.

She suggested creating more dedicated bus lanes to increase efficiency as one short-term solution.