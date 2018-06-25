Man charged with 2nd-degree murder after body found in burnt-out car in Mississauga

Police in Peel Region have laid a murder charge against a Mississauga man after a body was discovered in a burnt-out vehicle on Sunday.

A 27-year-old faces charges of second-degree murder and arson after investigators made the grisly discovery in a green space in the area of Lakeshore and Dixie roads.

Police were first called to the scene around 7 p.m. for reports of a vehicle fire. After the flames were put out, a body was located inside.

Later Sunday evening, police announced they had taken one man into custody and that the vehicle fire was now a crime scene, with the missing persons bureau and homicide unit investigating.

Police say the victim's identity remains unknown pending a post-mortem exam.

Investigators are appealing to anyone who may have surveillance footage or information to contact them at 905-453-2121 ext. 3205 or to leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477.