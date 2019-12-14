2 taken to hospital after fire in Mississauga building

A man and woman were taken to hospital suffering from smoke inhalation after an early morning fire broke out in a Mississauga midrise residential building on Saturday, officials say.

The fire began in a third floor unit at 1470 Williamsport Dr., near Dixie Road and Bloor Street, according to Luigi Davoli, platoon chief for Mississauga Fire and Emergency Services.

Firefighters were called to the building shortly after 1:30 a.m.

Peel paramedics took the man, 78, and the woman, 66, to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. They were the only people in the unit at the time.

Davoli said scores of residents left the building on their own after the fire alarm went off. People were able to shelter in two Mississauga public transit buses provided by the city.

Residents were out of their units for up to three hours and were able to return once firefighters finished their operations, he said.

Firefighter brought the blaze under control by 3 a.m. The building has now been turned over to the property management company.

A cat died in the fire, he added.

Davoli said firefighters believe the fire started in a mattress in a bedroom but the cause is still under investigation.

Fire, smoke and water damage to the unit is estimated to be about $70,000. Water is believed to have damaged the nearby hallway and a unit on the floor below.

About 25 firefighters and seven trucks responded to the blaze.

