Man faces 32 charges after more than two-dozen Mississauga break-ins

A 27-year-old Mississauga man has been arrested after more than two dozen homes were broken into earlier this month.

In all 27 of the break-ins, the suspect entered through the backyard gate, or rear entrances, Peel police said Tuesday in a news release. He would then gain access to the homes through unlocked windows or doors.

In some instances, the suspect was seen on home surveillance cameras.

After an investigation, along with assistance from the public, police arrested the suspect on July 23. He was scheduled to appear in court in Brampton on Wednesday.

He has been charged with the following:

19 counts break and enter and commit indictable offence.

8 counts attempt to commit an indictable offence.

5 counts breach of probation order.

Peel Regional Police are encouraging residents to follow these tips in order to protect themselves from similar events:

Lock side and rear gates, which reduces the likelihood of access to the backyard area.

Consider installing home surveillance cameras.

Ensure all windows and doors are locked.

Consider installing motion sensor lighting.

Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators at 905-453–2121, ext. 1152, or Crime Stoppers.