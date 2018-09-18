Bombay Bhel to reopen 4 months after bomb blast

A popular Indian restaurant in Mississauga, Ont., that has been closed for four months since a bomb blast injured dozens of diners, will reopen next week.

Owner Mohan Nagpal explained the bombed-out restaurant, which sustained extensive damage, has undergone renovations and is ready to serve up a plethora of curries.

"I keep getting calls, 'When are you opening?'" Nagpal told CBC Toronto on Tuesday. "They're all missing my food."

Bombay Bhel hasn't set an exact reopening date. This is contingent on last-minute staffing tweaks, Nagpal said, as many of his cooks, waiters and kitchen staff had to find other employment during the renovations.

"I had to start all over again," he said.

15 people wounded in bombing

A homemade bomb detonated at Bombay Bhel restaurant on May 24. Groups of families and friends were celebrating birthdays inside at the time.

Peel police allege two disguised suspects entered the restaurant, nestled in a small plaza near the intersection of Hurontario Street and Eglinton Avenue East, that evening and planted an improvised explosive device that contained nails — then fled.

A bomb blast at Bombay Bhel in Mississauga, Ont., on May 24 injured 15 people. (Tony Smyth/CBC)

Witnesses described a chaotic scene of broken glass and bloodied patrons. The explosion wounded 15 people, three of whom suffered "critical blast injuries," according to paramedics.

There has been no update in the case as a dedicated police task force is still looking for two suspects.

Nagpal has also been named in an ongoing civil lawsuit that is seeking damages totalling $6 million from Bombay Bhel and the corporation that owns it for the "severe and permanent injuries" six victims suffered, according to the statement of claim. None of the allegations have been proven in court.

The suit claims the establishment failed to provide proper security amid a "turf war between rival business associates." Peel police previously told CBC Toronto they have never received any reports of threats targeting the restaurant, its owner and staff to indicate there was a turf war.

'This was my passion,' owner says

Meanwhile, Nagpal said he isn't planning to add security guards outside Bombay Bhel's entrance.

"You go to any restaurant, you don't see security guards standing outside," he explained. "You can't scan somebody with a metal detector at the door and say, 'what are you carrying inside.' It's a restaurant. People will be scared, they won't come."

He noted the restaurant has surveillance cameras on site.

"What people don't realize is that I'm a victim as well," said Nagpal, who was inside the restaurant when the explosion happened. "I'm emotionally hurt, financially hurt."

For now, the 30-year restaurant veteran said he's trying to move forward by taking "one day at a time."

"This was my passion and it's still my passion to serve and make people happy," Nagpal said.