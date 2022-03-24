Body of man, 25, found in car pulled from Lake Ontario in Mississauga

The body of a 25-year-old man was found in a car pulled from Lake Ontario in Mississauga on Thursday, Peel police say.

Police were called at about 3 a.m. about a vehicle in the water near Lakefront Promenade and Lakeshore Road East.

Two men were inside the vehicle at the time, Const. Akhil Mooken told CBC News. The second man escaped unhurt and is cooperating with investigators.

Police have not disclosed who was driving the car, how it ended up in the water or the relationship between two men.

Mooken said police were unable to locate the vehicle at first "due to poor lighting, weather conditions and visibility."

Officers from the marine unit and dive team returned to the area later in the morning and located the vehicle. It was eventually pulled from the water Thursday afternoon.

The name of the 25-year-old — who is from Mississauga — has not been released. Mooken said his next-of-kin has been notified.

A post-mortem will be done to determine the cause of death.

The Criminal Investigations Bureau is conducting the investigation, Mooken added, and the death "is being treated as suspicious until proven otherwise."