Mississauga Blackhawks still using offensive name despite pressure to stop

Almost three years after the Ontario Human Rights Commission asked the City of Mississauga to remove all Indigenous imagery related to non-Indigenous teams from its sports facilities, some officials are questioning why the Mississauga Blackhawks are still using an Indigenous name and logo.

While the Greater Toronto Hockey League (GTHL) says the team is in the process of changing its name, some people don't understand why it is taking so long.

"What's the reason behind this? To educate? To do reconciliation?" asked Stacey Laforme, chief of the Mississaugas of The Credit First Nation.

"If you have an image associated with Indigenous people, you should be talking to those Indigenous people and finding out about the culture, heritage, respecting it, honouring it and actually getting permission," he said.

Nearly three years ago, the Ontario Human Rights Commission (OHRC) asked the city to remove all Indigenous imagery related to non-Indigenous teams from facilities like ice rinks — and amid growing calls to action around Truth and Reconciliation and cultural appropriation, other Ontario teams have made changes to their names and logos.

Stacey Laforme is the Gimaa (Chief) of the Mississaugas of the Credit First Nation. (Talia Ricci/CBC)

Laforme says the delay here isn't just concerning to members of the Indigenous community, but also unfair to the kids wearing these jerseys.

"Now you have a young man, wearing a symbol, that he doesn't know about, and people could be upset with him for wearing that symbol," he said.

The City of Mississauga says its policy — which was developed to meet the requirements of a settlement made by the OHRC — will not permit the display of Indigenous images in the city's sports facilities that are related to non-Indigenous sports organizations. The settlement addressed the harmful impact of stereotypes on Indigenous youth.

However, "non-Indigenous teams and members of the general public who display Indigenous Images on their designated team uniforms and personal belongings, including the Mississauga Blackhawks, are outside of the city's jurisdiction," a statement from a city spokesperson said.

Similarly, the City of Toronto said starting Oct. 18, a statement that prohibits the display of any Indigenous-themed images or names for non-Indigenous sports organizations and teams will be added to the terms and conditions of its facility-use permit.

CBC News reached out to the Mississauga Blackhawks for an interview, but its president refused to comment.

Change is coming, GTHL says

When asked about the organization's name and logo, The GTHL's executive director Scott Oakman referred to a policy that was developed in 2016 in collaboration with Indigenous leaders and groups.

"We established a policy that prohibited the use of specific names and logos unless the name had approval from the Indigenous community it was representing," Oakman said.

"There is an exclusion in our policy of the use of names and logos from NHL teams on the basis that those NHL teams have working relationships with the Indigenous community in the city they represent," he added, noting that jerseys and merchandise have already been purchased for the upcoming season.

Scott Oakman is the executive director and chief operating officer of the Greater Toronto Hockey League. (Talia Ricci/CBC)

But Oakman said the Mississauga Blackhawks want to do the right thing.

"The organization involved here is in the works of changing the name and logo in the near future and are developing a plan on how to transition to the name and logo they are using," he confirmed.

'It's not theirs to own'

Christina Ruddy is the director of operations, engagement and policy at Indigenous Sport and Wellness Ontario, a provincially funded organization that aims "to develop and deliver opportunities for participation in sport and cultural activities, which promote wellness and positive lifestyles for Indigenous peoples," according to its website.

Ruddy says when she heard about the Mississauga Blackhawks organization, she felt disappointment and disgust.

"I do find it offensive, personally," she said.

She commends the GTHA for bringing Indigenous voices to the table in the past when these discussions were had, but also said she wants to see the organization's name and logo changed imminently because it's hurtful to Indigenous children.

"It's discriminatory, it's racist and it perpetuates stereotypes that we have no interest in living anymore."

Christina Ruddy is the acting director of operations, engagement and policy at Indigenous Sport and Wellness Ontario. (Submitted by Christina Ruddy)

Knowing there will likely still be games where kids wear the jersey before the changes take place, she questions the motive behind the entire decision.

"Why wouldn't a sports team want a logo that they can be proud of, that they can relate to? It's not theirs to own; it's appropriated," she said.

Laforme says even after the jerseys are replaced, there is still work to be done.

"Racism doesn't go away because you take a symbol down," he said.

"You need education, relationship building, understanding and that takes time to work through."