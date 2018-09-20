Fire at Mississauga auto scrap yard prompts evacuation of nearby businesses

Fire crews were working to extinguish a blaze that broke out inside an auto scrap yard in Mississauga Thursday evening.

Firefighters arrived around 7 p.m. at Cooksville Auto Recycling along Mavis Road, in the Central Parkway West and Wolfedale Road area, to find plumes of "thick" black smoke pouring out of the commercial building.

No one was injured, but Mississauga Fire says the crews have evacuated nearby businesses as a "precaution" while firefighters battle the flames.

Peel Regional Police and city officials have asked residents of an area bordered by Mavis Drive, Burnhamthorpe Road and Central Parkway West to avoid leaving their homes, to shut their windows and doors and turn off their air conditioning.

The Ministry of the Environment has been monitoring air quality in the area, alongside Peel Region's spill coordinator.

Police have shut down Mavis and Wolfedale roads from Burnhamthorpe Road West to Central Parkway West.