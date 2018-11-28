1 of 3 who viciously beat man with autism freed after months behind bars

One of three men found guilty of attacking a man with autism at a Mississauga bus terminal is set to walk free on Wednesday.

Ronjot Singh Dhami, 25, was given a 12 month sentence today at a Brampton court after previously pleading guilty to aggravated assault. However, he was given credit for time served in custody, so he has already done his time.

At the court appearance, Dhami apologized to the victim and his family, although said he knows "it won't be accepted."

Dhami and two other men were captured on security camera punching and kicking the 29-year-old victim repeatedly as he sat on a stairway last March.

All three men were arrested in connection with the incident, although it's unclear when the others — Jaspaul Uppal and Parmvir "Parm" Singh Chahil, both 21 — will be sentenced.

Dhami, who moved from Surrey, B.C., to Ontario to pursue work as a truck driver, will be on probation for two years and banned from possessing prohibited weapons for life.

His lawyer declined to speak with reporters.