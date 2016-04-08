Mississauga just got one step closer to leaving Peel Region

Mississauga Mayor Bonnie Crombie's bid for the city of nearly 800,000 to separate from Peel Region won the support of council on Wednesday, bringing the prospect of the municipality governing its own affairs closer to reality.

"Analysis shows we send $85M to the Region to fund the growth of other cities. This is not fair to residents and businesses," Crombie tweeted Wednesday.

"Our money should go towards Mississauga priorities. We must be able to govern our affairs and set our vision without interference."

It's not the first time secession from the region has come up. During her tenure as mayor, Hazel McCallion campaigned for it as well.

Crombie took over the fight with city council voting in favour of studying whether the city should cede from Peel in 2016.

The mayor's motion cites "competing priorities" among member municipalities in Peel, which includes Brampton, Caledon and Mississauga. Mississauga, the motion says, is the Ontario's third-largest city and the sixth largest in Canada.

Today, Council passed in principle my motion requesting the province pass legislation that <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Mississauga?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Mississauga</a> become independent from the Region of Peel. Analysis shows we send $85M to the Region to fund the growth of others cities. This is not fair to residents and businesses. 1/2 <a href="https://t.co/eo2SmPVEcT">pic.twitter.com/eo2SmPVEcT</a> —@BonnieCrombie While participation in a region makes sense for municipalities that "would otherwise not have the financial capacity" to fund their own services, the motion argues Mississauga does. Still, it says, Mississauga provides 59 per cent of funding to Peel, but has just 50 per cent of the vote at regional council.

In addition, it cites "unnecessary duplication of the same services" between Mississauga and the region as whole.

The motion calls on the province to pass legislation to consider Mississauga a "single-tier" municipality — meaning it would be governed municipally and not be subject to a second layer of regional governance — and to maintain its current borders, saying the city is opposed to amalgamating with any other municipality.

If the province doesn't grant single-tier status to the city, the motion says, Ontario should distinguish the roles of the different tiers to cut down on duplication.

The city will hold a community meeting before finalizing its position, Crombie says.