Worker missing after flooding at Mississauga construction site

A worker is missing after flooding at a construction site in Mississauga on Friday, Peel police say.

Police were called to the site, located at Hurontario Street and Burnhamthorpe Drive, for a report of flooding at about 3:30 p.m.

Several workers were at the site when a pipe ruptured and filled a chamber with water, according to police.

All but one worker was able to get out. Fire crews are now pumping the water out and police said it could take time to remove it.

Once it's removed, emergency crews will be able to search for the worker.

Police, firefighters, paramedics and city workers are at the scene. Roads are closed in the immediate area.

According to the Peel Region, there is watermain and sanitary sewer improvement work underway in the area.

The site is located at Hurontario Street and Burnhamthorpe Drive. (Alexis Raymon/CBC)