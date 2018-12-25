Police escalate search for missing woman, 74, to 'highest level'

Toronto police say they have escalated the search for a 74-year-old woman to their "highest level" Tuesday afternoon.

Shirley Lee was last seen on security camera footage in the Guildwood Parkway and Kingston Road area around 10 p.m. Monday, according to police.

Additional resources, including marine, drones and mounted units, have been dispatched to the area in a level-three search, police say.

Lee is described as five feet three inches, 145 pounds with short grey hair. She was last seen wearing a black jacket, blue jeans and grey Sketchers running/walking shoes.

Police say Lee may be confused as she has been diagnosed with Alzheimer's.

The search for Lee comes a day after another level-3 search was mounted for hiker Stella Wong.

Wong went missing in the area of Crothers Woods​ Sunday night. Police have a found a body they believe belongs to her.