Peel police ask for public's help in finding missing woman

Peel Police are asking for the public's assistance in locating a missing woman they say is vulnerable and has autism.

Waseelah Baaqeel, 31, was last seen Saturday just after midnight near her home in the area of Glen Erin Drive and Eglinton Avenue West in Mississauga, Ont, said Insp. David De Angelis at the scene Sunday.

He said she has brown eyes, is 5-foot-2, 110 lbs and has a small build. She was last seen with her long black hair pulled into a ponytail. Baaqeel left her residence wearing a long, ankle-length skirt, a black, long-sleeve shirt with decorative colouring around the waist and arms and was carrying a gold purse.

Waseelah Baaqeel, 31, was last seen leaving her home Saturday just after midnight. (Peel Regional Police)

She may not have had a jacket or shoes when she left, said De Angelis.

Police say they and her family are concerned as she has autism and may appear confused.

They are asking those who live in the neighbourhood to check their property and structures, including sheds and garages, in case she was looking for shelter due to the poor weather Saturday night.

"We are asking everybody to keep their eyes open and contact us immediately as she may be in distress and she may require assistance," said De Angelis.

Officers are also appealing to those who have surveillance systems to review their footage in case she appears.

Police have set up a command centre in the area and there are many officers checking properties. The aerial support team and marine units are also involved.

Anyone who has any information is asked to call investigators at (905) 453–2121, ext. 1133. Anonymous information can also be sent to 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

Police are also asking the public to call if they find an article of Baaqeel's clothing.