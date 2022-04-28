York police searching for missing woman last seen by family in December

Police are searching for a missing 42-year-old woman from the East Gwillimbury, Ont. — about 65 kilometres north of Toronto.

Sum Yee Li was reported missing on March 29, after a concerned family member contacted police to file a missing person report, York Regional Police say.

Li's family said they last spoke to or saw her in December 2021.

Li is described as an Asian female, standing five-foot-six and weighing about 125 pounds, with a thin build, black hair and brown eyes.

Police say Li's family is concerned for her well-being and are asking anyone with information to contact the force's homicide and missing persons bureau at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 7865.