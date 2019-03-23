'Growing concern' for well-being of missing woman and 2-year-old daughter

Toronto police are seeking the public's help in the search for a woman and her two-year-old daughter, who have been missing for several days.

Ruth Onyancha, 30, who also goes by the name Ruth Ontegi, and her toddler Elizabeth were last seen on Thursday in the Jane and Finch area.

Police say there is "growing concern" for their well-being.

Onyancha is described as five feet tall, with short black hair and a birth mark under her right eye. The young girl was last seen wearing a pink jump suit and is possibly in a black stroller with a pink blanket.

Police are asking anyone with information to call 416-808-3100.