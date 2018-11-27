Woman, child found safe after police find 'evidence consistent with childbirth' in park

A woman and a baby police initially thought could possibly be in medical distress have been located in good health, Peel police say..

Police were called just before 4 p.m. on Monday regarding what they said were "suspicious circumstances" at Sugar Maple Woods Park, near Winston Churchill Boulevard and Britannia Road West in Mississauga.

When they arrived at the park, they found blood, forceps and "other evidence consistent with childbirth," according to a news release.

But late Tuesday, police said the 27-year-old woman gave birth at home a year ago.

The woman wrapped up everything from the birth, including medical instruments and the placenta and put them in a bag, which she placed in her freezer and left it there for the year, police said.



On Monday, the woman decided it was time to return the placenta to the earth, police said, adding that she brought everything to Sugar Maple Wood Park and dumped them in a wooded area.