York police searching for missing woman, 61, last seen in Aurora

York Regional Police are looking for a 61-year-old woman who has been missing from Aurora since last week.

Police said Helen Sedo was last seen driving a 2012 silver Acura RDX on Wednesday evening when she left her residence on Treegrove Circle, in the area of Bathurst Street and St. John's Sideroad, north of Toronto.

The car has a licence plate of CBDY 015.

Michael John Sedo, her son, said his mother packed her bags and left the house "in a bit of an upset state."

"I really hope that nothing bad has happened to her," Sedo said.

"I just can't believe that she would be gone this long without saying something to somebody that she was okay. That's just not my mother."

Michael said his mother is an "avid gardener, loving mother [and] loving daughter."

"She's an amazing person," he said. "I really hope she comes home safe."

Sedo is a 5'1" white woman with dark brown, shoulder-length hair. She wears glasses and was last seen carrying a red and olive-coloured duffel bag.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.