Have you seen this violin? It was in a bright red case when it went missing on the subway

Toronto police are appealing to the public for help in finding a violin made in 1757 that was accidentally left on the subway.

The concert violin, made by Lorenzo Carcassi, was in a bright red case when it was lost on a TTC subway car on Friday at about 6:30 p.m. Police have not said how much the violin is worth.

According to police, the violin owner took Line 1 from College station northbound to Bloor-Yonge station. The person then transferred to Line 2 and went to St. George station.

After that, the person transferred to Line 1 and travelled northbound to St. Clair West station. The violin in its case was with the person on the TTC, police said.

"The owner noticed the violin was missing after leaving St. Clair West station," police said in a news release on Saturday.

Police said the brand name of the case is BAM.

There is a black hand grip on the top of the case and the case has two black shoulder straps.

On the top of the case, there is small black rectangle sticker with the brand name. The bright red case is a hard contoured shell.

This is the bright red case that went missing with the violin on Friday. Its brand name is BAM. (Submitted by Toronto Police Service)

Inside the case there are two bows and there is a black velvet material. The case itself has scuff marks.

The maker of the violin is inscribed on the inside of the instrument.

Investigators from 13 Division are hoping to speak to anyone who has the violin, who has seen it or who knows where it is.

The TTC has been made aware of the missing violin.

Anyone with information is urged to call police at 416-808-1300, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).