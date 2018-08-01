15-year-old East York girl missing since last week found safe, police say

A 15-year-old East York girl who had been missing since last week has been found safe and healthy, according to Toronto police.

Sydney Lakhani disappeared last Tuesday evening while out on a walk with the family dog near Cosburn and Coxwell avenues.

Her family and volunteers spent the weekend putting up posters and searching for the teen.

Toronto police said on Twitter late Tuesday night that Lakhani had been found. A spokesperson told CBC Toronto the teen was in good condition when she was located.