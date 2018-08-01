Skip to Main Content
15-year-old East York girl missing since last week found safe, police say

15-year-old East York girl missing since last week found safe, police say

A 15-year-old East York girl who had been missing since last week has been found, according to Toronto police.

The teen disappeared while out on a walk with the family dog

CBC News ·
Toronto police said on social media on Tuesday night that the missing East York teen has been found. (CBC)

A 15-year-old East York girl who had been missing since last week has been found safe and healthy, according to Toronto police. 

Sydney Lakhani disappeared last Tuesday evening while out on a walk with the family dog near Cosburn and Coxwell avenues. 

Her family and volunteers spent the weekend putting up posters and searching for the teen.

Toronto police said on Twitter late Tuesday night that Lakhani had been found. A spokesperson told CBC Toronto the teen was in good condition when she was located. 

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us