South Simcoe police search for missing 15-year-old boy from Bradford, Ont.

Police north of Toronto are appealing to the public for help in finding a missing 15-year-old boy from Bradford, Ont.

Siem Zerezghi was last seen on Friday evening at his home in the area of Professor Day Drive and Northgate Drive.

On Tuesday, officers from the South Simcoe Police Service checked backyards, while members of the K9 unit and officers on ATVs searched fields and wooded areas near the teen's last known whereabouts.

Police and Zerezghi's family are concerned for his well-being.

"A team of detectives continues to conduct interviews and pursue all investigative avenues in our efforts to locate the missing teen," South Simcoe Police said in a news release on Tuesday.

Zerezghi is described as a Black male, 5'11" with a thin build, short buzzed hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is urged to call South Simcoe Police Service at 905-775-3311 or 705-436-2141, or contact Crime Stoppers.