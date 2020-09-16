Toronto police searching for two missing seniors

Toronto police have set up a command post and are searching for two seniors who have gone missing in 23 Division.

Police say they are concerned for the safety of both men.

The first to go missing was 98-year-old Leonard Simpson, who was last seen around noon on Monday in the area of Kendleton Drive and John Garland Boulevard.

He is described as five foot, three inches tall, with a slim build and grey hair.

He was last seen wearing a beige sweater, blue jeans, black baseball cap, red glasses, and multi-coloured shoes.

Police have released video security camera footage of Simpson in an effort to track him down:

The second man to go missing was 83-year-old Chandulal Gandhi, who was last seen on Tuesday at 5 p.m. in the Kipling Avenue and Steeles Avenue West area.

He is described as five foot, seven inches tall, with a slim build, white hair, and white beard.

He was last seen wearing grey dress pants, a black jacket, and a blue baseball cap.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-2300, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477, or online at www.222tips.com.