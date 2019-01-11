Police escalate search for senior missing from Toronto's west end

Toronto police are looking for senior who went missing Thursday night in the city's west end and have escalated their search to the highest level.

Alber Marbena, 74, was last seen at about 9:30 p.m. in the Humberline Drive and Finch Avenue West area.

He is described as 5'7" with a medium build, balding with a white mustache, brown eyes and brown glasses. He was last seen wearing a black leather jacket , black pants and hat, and red and white Converse running shoes.

MISSING: <br>Alber Marbena, 74<br>-Search is at level 3 so specialized resources being used<br>-Be advised that mounted units and K9's are in the area<br>-We will also be deploying a grey drone aircraft in the search<br>-For media: <br>Command Post in the park opposite 70 Humberline Drive<br>^dh —@TPSOperations Police have set up a command post for Marbena, and say they they are now using specialized resources to assist in the search including mounted unites, K9s and a drone aircraft.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-2300 or leave and anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 416-222-8477