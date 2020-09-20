Missing 83-year-old man found dead, Toronto police say

An 83-year-old man who was reported missing last week has been found dead, Toronto Police said Sunday.

Police said Chandulal Gandhi's body was found without vital signs earlier this afternoon in the Claireville conservation area in Brampton. The body was discovered in a "remote" area that was not easily accessible by people.

Police say they do not know what his travel route was.

Gandhi's death appears to be a result of exposure and there are no indications of foul play. His family has been notified.

More to come.