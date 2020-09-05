Skip to Main Content
Body of missing Scarborough woman, 21, found following boating incident in Innisfil
Toronto

The body of a missing boater has been recovered from Kempenfelt Bay in the Town of Innisfil, the South Simcoe Police Service says. 

Kenean Teklemariam went missing Sept. 3 after falling off boat, police say

The Canadian Press ·
A search was launched by an Ontario Provincial Police underwater search and recovery team, as well as local police marine units in Innisfil, after 21-year-old Kenean Teklemariam went missing on Thursday. (CBC)

The deceased has been identified as 21-year-old Kenean Teklemariam, of Scarborough. 

Police say she had been aboard a boat with some friends on Thursday afternoon when she fell in the water.

A search was launched immediately involving local police marine units as well as an Ontario Provincial Police underwater search and recovery team.

Police say the body was located Friday around 9 p.m.

They say a post mortem will be conducted and that an investigation into the cause of the incident is continuing.

