Body of missing Scarborough woman, 21, found following boating incident in Innisfil
The body of a missing boater has been recovered from Kempenfelt Bay in the Town of Innisfil, the South Simcoe Police Service says.
Kenean Teklemariam went missing Sept. 3 after falling off boat, police say
The deceased has been identified as 21-year-old Kenean Teklemariam, of Scarborough.
Police say she had been aboard a boat with some friends on Thursday afternoon when she fell in the water.
A search was launched immediately involving local police marine units as well as an Ontario Provincial Police underwater search and recovery team.
Police say the body was located Friday around 9 p.m.
They say a post mortem will be conducted and that an investigation into the cause of the incident is continuing.