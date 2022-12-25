Missing Oshawa man, 51, found dead
A man who was reported missing in Oshawa on Wednesday has been found dead, Durham Regional Police say.
James Stearry was last seen during the afternoon hours of Dec. 21, Durham Regional Police say
James Stearry, 51, was last seen leaving his residence around Mill Street and Simcoe Street South during the afternoon hours of Dec. 21.
In a news release on Sunday, police say they are investigating the circumstances surrounding Stearry's death.
Police say a post-mortem has been scheduled but no date was released.