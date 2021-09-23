Skip to Main Content
Police 'increasingly concerned' for Markham couple missing since Saturday

Kristy Nguyen, 25, and Quoc Tran, 37, were last seen on Sept. 18. (York Regional Police handouts)

York Regional Police are asking for the public's help to locate a Markham couple that has been missing for five days.

Quoc Tran, 37, and Kristy Nguyen, 25, were last seen around 4:50 p.m. on Sept. 18, in the area of Highway 7 East and Warden Avenue.

Police said in a news release that it is unusual for the couple to be out of contact with family for such a time.

"Investigators are growing increasingly concerned for their well-being," the release said.

Tran is described as a five-feet, eight-inches tall, about 180 pounds, with spiked black hair and brown eyes. Nguyen is described as five-feet, four-inches, roughly 120 pounds, with long black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with potentially useful information is asked to contact York police or to leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers.

