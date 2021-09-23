York Regional Police are asking for the public's help to locate a Markham couple that has been missing for five days.

Quoc Tran, 37, and Kristy Nguyen, 25, were last seen around 4:50 p.m. on Sept. 18, in the area of Highway 7 East and Warden Avenue.

Police said in a news release that it is unusual for the couple to be out of contact with family for such a time.

"Investigators are growing increasingly concerned for their well-being," the release said.

Tran is described as a five-feet, eight-inches tall, about 180 pounds, with spiked black hair and brown eyes. Nguyen is described as five-feet, four-inches, roughly 120 pounds, with long black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with potentially useful information is asked to contact York police or to leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers.