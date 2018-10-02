Man with autism home again after missing for 48 hours

The sister of a man who was missing for 48 hours is calling on Torontonians to be more helpful when they see people wandering the streets, but she admits that's not always an easy thing to do.

Lindsay McRae's brother Brandon, 33, went missing sometime between Sunday and Monday while on a walk from his apartment in the area of Broadview and Danforth avenues. Brandon has been diagnosed with autism.

Give people a chance. - Lindsay McRae

"Homelessness is a major problem here. I don't go out of my way to help people either and I'm not shocked that he didn't get any help and I don't know how you fix that problem," Lindsay told CBC Toronto.

"Give people a chance," she added

Lindsay said she had been on vacation in Japan for 10 days and when she returned home on Sunday, she went to check on her brother who lives in the same apartment complex.

When she did not see him, she thought he was out on one of his regular walks so she left the souvenirs she bought for him on his bed.

But when she returned to his apartment on Monday, she saw that the presents were still there but her brother was not. This was unusual, she added, because he never misses a weekly, scheduled grocery delivery.

"That's when I knew something was wrong," she remembered. "I was in a little bit of panic so I contacted the police and filed a report."

'You can't stay here'

Police issued a missing person bulletin for Brandon earlier on Tuesday saying they "are concerned for his safety."

Neighbours and other family members also jumped into action posting messages on Twitter and a Facebook group for the apartment complex.

Brandon told CBC Toronto that he ended up in an area of the city he was not familiar with and could not find his way back home.

"I was basically just walking around searching for places to take shelter and to sleep. Some people just told me 'you can't stay here, I'm sorry there is nothing I can do for you,'" Brandon said.

"One person told me to 'get the F out of here.'"

Brandon McRae went missing from this apartment building sometime between Sunday and Monday. He said while walking around searching for places to take shelter, many people turned him away. (Martin Trainor/CBC)

He said he eventually found shelter on Sunday at a place for homeless men, but the next day he continued wandering the streets knocking on taxi windows into the evening.

"I guess some people just didn't hear me or I guess they just don't want to be bothered."

Brandon was located on Tuesday when a man that happens to live in the same building saw him at Broadview subway station.

Lindsay said she is thankful for the happy ending and is relieved to have her brother safely back home.

With files from Adrian Cheung