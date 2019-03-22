Search underway for Vaughan man who went missing after leaving hospital
Police say the search will continue throughout the day
A search is underway for a man who left a Richmond Hill hospital on Thursday afternoon and did not return home.
York police have set up a command post at 888 Teston Road in Vaughan to look for 24-year-old Simi Abrams.
He left on foot from Mackenzie Richmond Hill Hospital at 12:30 p.m. yesterday and has not been in touch with family since.
Police say he does not have access to a vehicle.
Const. Andy Pattenden says police and family members are growing increasingly concerned for his safety.
"If anyone spots him, please call us right away," he urged.
Abrams was last seen wearing a white toque with a blue stripe, a dark winter coat and jeans.
Anyone with information is asked to contact York Regional Police.
