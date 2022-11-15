Family appeals for help in finding missing Toronto man

The family of a Toronto man missing since last Thursday is appealing for help from the public in finding him.

Greg Green, 62, was last seen on Thursday, Nov. 10 at 7 p.m., in the Trinity Bellwoods Park area, according to Toronto police. He was living in a group home near the park and his family believes he is most likely still in the downtown area.

Devon Burgess, his niece, said his family is extremely worried for his safety because Green suffers from multiple mental illnesses, is diabetic and takes anti-seizure medication.

"This is the longest he has been without his medication in decades," Burgess said on Monday.

"We're looking for him. We're super worried. He really could be anywhere. He doesn't have access to money so he wouldn't have gone on the bus or the train or anything like that. He doesn't have a debit card on him right now," she added.

"We just want to get him home safely. It could definitely get dire if it gets any colder and the longer he goes without medication."

Last sighting near Spadina and Adelaide, family says

Family members have been putting up posters, checking homeless shelters and searching the downtown core for him. She said he could be panhandling, or lying or sitting down somewhere. The family is hoping to get leads, she said.

Burgess said there was a sighting of him in the area of Spadina Avenue and Adelaide Street West on Saturday at about 5:30 p.m.and he was believed to be panhandling. Since then, there have been no more sightings, she said.

She said he is slow moving, not stable on his feet and not in good physical health.

"He definitely would be struggling if he was out walking around for quite a period of time," she said.

Green is described as five foot seven with a medium build, brown eyes and black and grey short straight hair. He is said to have a scrape over his right eye after he suffered a fall and was possibly wearing a burgundy jacket.

Const. Laura Brabant, spokesperson for the Toronto Police Service, said there is no command post as part of the search for Green but officers are still actively looking for him.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 416-808-1400, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).