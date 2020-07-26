Missing man's body found in the water near Toronto Islands, police say death is not suspicious
Toronto Police found the body just after 8 a.m. on Sunday
Toronto police say a man has drowned in the waters near the Toronto Islands.
Police responded to reports of man who went missing on Saturday night. He was last seen at 9 p.m.
Officials say he may have gone swimming.
His name and age will not be released until next of kin have been notified of the death.
A marine unit search was conducted around 8 a.m. on Sunday when police located the man in the water.
The death is not being treated as suspicious.
Police are continuing to investigate the incident.
