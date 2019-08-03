Police search for man missing from west end medical facility

Toronto police are searching for a man who went missing from a medical facility in the city's west end on Friday afternoon.

The man, Robert McNamara, 59, was last seen at the facility in the Queen Street West and Ossington Avenue at 1:30 p.m.

Police would not confirm on Saturday that the facility is Toronto's Centre for Addiction and Mental Health.

The report comes after three patients, all not criminally responsible for violent offences, went missing from CAMH in a month. One remains at large while the other two have been located.

Katrina Arrogante, spokesperson for the Toronto Police Service, declined to comment on whether McNamara was being detained at the facility.

In a news release, police urge anyone who sees McNamara not to approach him but to call 911.

No photo of McNamara has been released.

He is described as five foot seven, 115 lbs., with a thin build. His hair is salt and pepper, he has a full beard and a receding hairline and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a navy blue t-shirt, black pants and flip flops.



Police said they are concerned are concerned for his safety.