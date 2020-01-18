Missing 82-year-old man in Etobicoke found safe

An 82-year-old man who had been missing for more than a day was found safe on Saturday afternoon, Toronto police say.

He had been last seen in Etobicoke in the area of Islington Avenue and Dixon Road around 4 a.m. Friday.

Police had set up a command post in the area of 301 Dixon Rd., in between Kipling and Islington avenues. Officers were searching for him in the area where he was last seen and in places he is known to frequent.

Amidst heavy snow in the forecast for Toronto on Saturday, police said earlier in the day that they were concerned for his safety.