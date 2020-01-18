Police set up command post to search for missing 82-year-old man in Etobicoke

Toronto police are searching for a missing 82-year-old man who was last seen in Etobicoke on Friday.

The man, Steve Dangov, was last seen wearing a blue jacket, black pants, a black cap and flip flops on his feet. Police said he was last seen in the Islington Avenue and Dixon Road area at 4 a.m.

Dangov is described as having a slim build, grey and white hair, a thick moustache and bushy eyebrows.

Police say they are concerned for his safety.

"We would really like to locate him," Const. Caroline de Kloet, spokesperson for the Toronto Police Service, said on Saturday.

"It's very cold. We are expecting the weather to change and some snow to arrive today. I was just notified that he is actually not wearing proper shoes. He's wearing flip flops, so more of a sandal. And if we are expecting snow, those aren't the ideal footwear to be wearing."

Police have set up a command post in the area of 301 Dixon Road, in between Kipling and Islington avenues. Officers are searching for him in the area where he was last seen and in places he is known to frequent.

Up to 15 centimetres of snow is forecast to fall in Toronto by late Saturday afternoon.

Anyone with information is urged to call police at (416) 808-2300.