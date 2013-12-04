Missing man now considered a homicide victim, Toronto police say

Toronto police say they believe a man missing since late January was killed — even though they haven't found his body.

Nathaniel Brettell, 57, was last seen in the Westona Street and Dixon Road area on Jan. 21, but hasn't been seen since.

On Feb. 2, two police officers were injured while searching for Brettell, when a man attacked them with a butcher knife.

That search for Brettell was fruitless as were what police call "extensive inquiries" about where he's gone.

Police also indicated there was "evidence from the scene" to suggest Brettell's disappearance should be treated as a homicide, though didn't provide details about what that evidence is.

When Brettell went missing, police said they were extremely concerned for his welfare.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to contact them, especially if they have video from the area on the day he went missing.