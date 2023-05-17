Toronto police step up search for man missing since Friday

Toronto police have a set up a command post in a northwest Toronto neighbourhood as they search for a man missing since Friday.

The 37-year-old identified as Nathan was last seen on Friday at 7 p.m. in the area of Jane Street and Sheppard Avenue West, according to Const. Laura Brabant, spokesperson for the Toronto Police Service.

Brabant said police are concerned for Nathan because his family members have said he is unable to care for himself and is new to the area.

"We have escalated our search. Right now, we are utilizing all of the resources available to the Toronto police in the search for Nathan," she said.

Those resources can include canine units, police on horseback and drones, she said.

The command post has been set up near the Oakdale Community Centre, 350 Grandravine Dr., near Jane Street. There is a significant police presence in the area where he was last seen, she said.

Brabant said the search is at its highest level.

Police have also notified their counterparts in the Kitchener-Waterloo area because he used to live there, she added.

Nathan is described as four foot six, 170 pounds, with a full beard and mustache.

Anyone who has seen him or who knows where he is located is urged to call police.

Toronto police, in a policy that took effect in February, no longer release the surname of missing people to better protect their privacy in the future.